On Wednesday, 58 year old Diane Lott of Owosso was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor vulnerable adult abuse. Lott entered a not-guilty plea and was released on bond.
The Michigan Attorney General's office says investigators made unannounced visits to the adult foster care homes that Lott operated and learned three part time employees didn't have CPR or first aid certification. A medication provider certificate also had expired.
Investigators say the 10 residents were not receiving proper care and had to be relocated.
Owosso Police were called to the homes on West Oliver Street back on April 16th to assist investigators from the AG's office.
Sgt. Jeff Dame tells TV5 News that Lott admitted to him that she had been snorting methamphetamine with one of her employees in a grocery store parking lot. She told Dame that she had only slept eight hours in four days.
Dame says that Lott was not in possession of any drugs at the time and has not been charged with any drug violations.
The Attorney General's office says investigators were acting on a complaint from another state agency when they inspected Lott's homes.
