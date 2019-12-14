There was a chaotic scene in the student section at Carman-Ainsworth High School after people learned someone had brought a gun to the boys basketball game on Friday night.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said a teen brought a 9mm handgun to the game.
"I’m deeply saddened and disappointed that unfortunately, we had to cancel the remaining portion of the basketball game because an individual we believed compromised the basketball game,” said Eddie Kindle, the superintendent of Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools.
According to police, the gun was never fired but four officers assigned to the game were on hand and at one point chased the teen.
"As the officers went to make contact with the suspect, the suspect fled on foot," said Kevin Salter, Flint Township Police Chief. "He fled down the stairs and across the court, the suspect was quickly apprehended.
The gun was later found after a small search by officials.
Leyton said the teen was taken into custody.
Officials said the teen did not attend either school and they were unclear why he was there with a weapon.
Carman-Ainsworth and Grand Blanc school districts addressed an additional call to action, such as implementing a no bag policy or introducing metal detection devices at future games.
"It probably means some inconvenience for our fans," said Clarence Garner, superintendent of Grand Blanc Community Schools. "We understand that but we believe that safety be the top priority and if there is some inconvenience that goes along with that, that’s just where we’re at today with this particular situation”
Even though there were no injuries reported, the incident was enough to unite both school districts.
"We do share the same passion," Kindle said. "We gotta continue to honor safety and moving forward when we put additional safety measures in place, some which will take immediate effect”
Flint Township Police said the case will be sent to Leyton's office and officials charges will be sought on Monday, Dec. 16.
It's unclear what the teen will be charged with or when he will be arraigned.
During the press conference held by the school district and Flint Township Police Department, they said a make-up game is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020 where additional security measures will be in place.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
