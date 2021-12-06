Police are still searching for answers five years after a man was shot to death in Flint.
On Dec. 6, 2016, Robert Campbell was found lying in the street in the 600 block of Crawford Street.
Any tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.
Anyone with information on the unsolved homicide can submit tips to 1-800-422-JAIL or go to crimestoppersofflint.com
