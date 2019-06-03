Saginaw Township Police are looking for the driver who caused a 4-vehicle chain reaction crash at the the intersection of State Street and Center Road Sunday afternoon, and did not bother to stop.
Police Chief Don Pussehl said the three vehicles that were hit were westbound on State and stopped for the traffic light at Center around 12:15 p.m.
That's when Pussehl said an unknown vehicle rear-ended a Ford Explorer and pushed it into the Chevrolet Equinox ahead of it. The Equinox then hit the semi-truck stopped in front of it.
The driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene.
A 70-year-old Saginaw Township woman in the Equinox complained of pain and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information can call the Saginaw Township police at 989-791-7226.
