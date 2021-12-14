Mt. Pleasant Public Safety is asking for help from residents to identify a suspect who stole items and gas from the Shell Gas Station at 1911 S. Mission Street.
The theft happened on Dec. 4 at 2:43 a.m., according to the public safety department.
The suspect, who is described as a man, left the scene in a red or maroon Jeep Cherokee with a Saginaw Chippewa license plate, which was not valid.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person can contact the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-773-9111.
