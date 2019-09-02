Michigan State Police are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Eric David Kramer, 45, is accused of assaulting his wife with a gun on Sunday, Sept. 1.
MSP were called to Carlson Road, north of W. Sidney Road in Sidney Township about 2 a.m.
The investigation revealed Kramer threatened his wife at the residence with what was said to be a five shot revolver handgun, police said.
Kramer allegedly pointed the handgun at his wife and said "either he or she would die tonight," police said.
Kramer then grabbed his wife by her hair and dragged her to her car where he then struck her in the head with the revolver, causing injury, police said.
Police said Kramer continued to assault her by throwing her on the ground and forcing his body weight on her.
The woman was able to get into her vehicle and drive away.
Kramer got into his vehicle and also left the scene, police said.
Police searched several locations in the area, but could not find Kramer.
Police believe Kramer is driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate RAX2688. Police believe the vehicle has a sheet metal union sticker in the back window.
Kramer is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.