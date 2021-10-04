Police in Clinton County are asking for the public’s help to find a man with dementia.
Craig William Harding, 66, was last seen Monday morning at the Speedway south of Sheridan Road. He is described to have gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing camo boots, blue and yellow gym shorts, a black T-shirt with a blue jean jacket and a camo hat with an American flag pin.
Harding could possibly be driving a 2002 Black Chevy Tahoe that does not have a rear hatch in the back, and two doors that open outward. The car bears a Michigan registration of ECE2563.
Harding is struggling with the onset of dementia and is believed to be in danger. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911.
