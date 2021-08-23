State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered girl from Manistee.
Nevaeh Faith Two Stars, 14-years-old was last seen on the 100 block of Cypress Street in Manistee on August 20 at 1:46 p.m.
Nevaeh is 5’4” and 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Nevaeh left her residence and walked to a local gas station, where she was seen running away from the area to an unknown location. Nevaeh suffers from depression and is believed to be endangered.
Anyone with information on her location can call 911 or the Manistee City Police Department at 231-723-2588.
