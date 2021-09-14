Mary Margaret Walker

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Mary Margaret Walker, also known as Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwod Continuing Care Community and Elder Services on Sept. 3.

Police say Walker left with a suitcase and was wearing a jacket. She is believed to have taken her 2007 black Cadillac DTS with a SC0487 license plate.

Walker is five feet, five inches, 150 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department at 989-775-4700.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.