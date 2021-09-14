Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.
Mary Margaret Walker, also known as Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwod Continuing Care Community and Elder Services on Sept. 3.
Police say Walker left with a suitcase and was wearing a jacket. She is believed to have taken her 2007 black Cadillac DTS with a SC0487 license plate.
Walker is five feet, five inches, 150 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department at 989-775-4700.
