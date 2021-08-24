The Flint Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing and endangered teen.
Nia Siamone Long, 13-years-old, was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, black jeans, and blue and white Jordan shoes.
Long is 5'5" and 205 lbs with brown eyes. She is in need of medication.
Long left on foot from a residence on Susan Street in Flint.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Candace Burton at 810-237-6824 or 911.
