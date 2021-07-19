Flint Township Police are asking for help locating a missing resident.
David Ploof walked away from his home in the area of Linden and Miller around 11am on Sunday, July 18th.
The 78-year-old with dementia was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and tan pants. He stands about 5'10 and weighs 175 lbs.
If you have any information on his location, you're asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.