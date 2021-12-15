Nakyia Johnson, 13, is missing from Flint.
She was last seen in the 2400 block of Clement on Dec. 9.
Nakyia is 5’1”, 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Frye at 810-1652 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
