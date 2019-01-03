Vassar police investigated a stolen vehicle complaint from the area of West Maple Street about 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.
After that complaint, several people began reporting their vehicle had been broken into in the same vicinity.
Assistance was requested from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscola County Sheriff’s K-9 Handler and the Michigan State Police.
Deputies located the first stolen vehicle in a ditch on Garner and Wilder Road and several more vehicle larcenies on Wilder Road.
It was discovered that another vehicle was stolen off Wilder Road, a 2007 black Ford pick-up truck with Michigan plate DFA5530. The rear window has a white decal with the name ‘LEGUE’.
During the investigation, officers developed a person of interest. That person of interest is a Vassar resident, who had removed his probation department ordered tether, police said.
Officers are attempting to locate Joshua Rosebush regarding this investigation.
If anyone has any information, please contact Tuscola County Central Dispatch at 989-673-8738.
