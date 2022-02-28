The Midland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a donation jar.
The jar was stolen from a business in the city of Midland, police said.
If you recognize the man or the vehicle, you are asked to call 989-839-4774. You may remain anonymous.
