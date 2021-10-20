On Wednesday at 4 p.m., Clare Police and State Police responded to a residence on S. Harrison Ave south of Surrey for reports of a shooting. Two victims were injured.
Police are looking for Judy Boyer, 54, who is around 5’2” and 105 lbs. Boyer has buzzed cut short pink hair and was last seen wearing an unknown-colored pajama shirt and pants.
Boyer fled the scene in a maroon/red colored 1998 Chevrolet Pickup Truck with Michigan registration of E9507. She is believed to be heading towards the Cadillac area.
Boyer is considered armed and dangerous according to the Clare County Sheriff. If you see her or the vehicle, contact local police and call 911.
