Police say a man was crossing a downtown street when he was attacked on St. Patrick's day in Grand Rapids.
A nearby surveillance camera recorded the assault.
Officers found the victim still unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say one man punched the victim before another suspect picked up what is believed to be the victim's cell phone.
The four suspects fled the area on foot.
Investigators are looking to identify the suspects in the video. If you have a tip, please contact Detective Lewis at (616) 456-4469 or Silent Observer. #GRcommunityForce
