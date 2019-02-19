Authorities say evidence suggests some of the three children and a woman found fatally shot in a western Michigan house may have been killed elsewhere.
The Kent County sheriff's office said in a news release investigators are checking a "wooded piece of property" Tuesday near the Solon Township home where the bodies were found a day earlier. Solon Township is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.
Authorities have not released the victims' identities or explained how they are related. Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young has said the children were elementary school-aged and younger.
Autopsies are to start Wednesday. Police say the victims will officially be identified once the autopsies are completed.
Authorities say they don't believe a shooter is at large.
