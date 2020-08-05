The Thomas Township Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Tianah Lawrence ran away from Holy Cross in Shields on Monday, Aug. 3, according to Thomas Township Police Chief Al Fong.
Police believe she is in Ypsilanti.
The Thomas Township Police Department is in contact with the Ypsilanti Police Department for assistance in locating her, Fong said.
Tianah has been entered into LEIN as a runaway.
