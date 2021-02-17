Police are searching for two suspects after a stabbing sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Flint police officers were sent to the 4000 block of N. Dort Hwy. at 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 17 for a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police are still searching for the two suspects, believed to be two men in their 30s.
Anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-237-6922.
To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
