The Hampton Township Police Department are investigating after four suspects robbed an apartment tenant at gunpoint.
Police said four individuals broke into an East Bay Village apartment at 4:11 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
The intruders sprayed the resident in the face with mace, police said.
The suspects were wearing ski masks and one of them brandished a pistol.
Police said they stole the victim’s iPhone, wallet, shoes, a coat, credits cards, and a couple of hundred dollars in cash.
The suspects fled the scene in a grey Toyota Scion heading south Scheuermann Road.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Hampton Township Police Department at (989) 892-0571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.