The Flint Police Department is investigating after a man sustained critical injuries from a vehicular assault.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Waldman Ave. at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 for a pedestrian personal injury crash.
A man in his 40s was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition, police said.
Police believe the suspect, a man in his 20s, used a vehicle to strike the victim.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Jason Pletscher at (810) 237-6912 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
