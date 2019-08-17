Authorities are trying to find the at-fault driver of a crash that hospitalized a 77-year-old man with serious, life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, Aug. 16 at 4:57 a.m., officers from the Grand Blanc Township and Burton police departments were sent to Maple Avenue and Center Road.
When police arrived on the scene, one car was on fire and the driver was trapped inside, police said.
A Grand Blanc Township officer and Burton sergeant were able to get the driver out of the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in fire.
Police said the driver, a 77-year-old man from Grand Blanc Township, was sent to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Investigators learned the driver of the at-fault vehicle fled the scene on foot.
Police also determined the 2020 GMC pickup truck was stolen from Flint but was not yet reported.
The Grand Blanc Police Department said the pickup truck was impounded and will be processed for DNA and fingerprints in an attempt to identify the driver.
Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Ofc. Tim Bueche at (810) 424-2611.
