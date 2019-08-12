Police in Clio are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday.
The man walked into the PNC Bank just before noon and demanded money, officers said.
He got an undetermined amount of money before running from the bank.
Officers are still looking for the suspect and haven't released any more information about him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.