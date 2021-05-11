Police are searching for a driver after they apparently struck MBS International Airport’s fencing with their vehicle and fled the area on foot.
Just after midnight on May 11, an individual in a pickup truck jumped the curb on one of the airport’s private roads, and struck the airport line’s fencing, Airport Director James Canders said.
The driver then turned back onto the airport’s internal road and headed toward the general aviation ramp. The vehicle finally came to a stop in a grassy field, where the driver abandoned the truck, Canders said.
At no point did the vehicle make it onto the airport’s runway.
The airport closed the air zone and contacted the Transportation Security Administration as soon as it learned about the incident.
Tittabawassee Township Police and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to search for the driver. Officers suspended the search about 2:30 a.m.
The pickup truck was recovered and towed from the airport. The 90-feet of damaged fencing has been replaced and the airport is working on a permanent fix.
