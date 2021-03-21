Bay City Public Safety officers need help finding the driver in a hit-and-run.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 1600 block of Broadway in Bay City's south end for a hit-and-run.
The driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim, a 60-year-old Bay City man, was taken to Covenant for treatment.
The vehicle in the crash was described as a small, dark-colored SUV. It was last seen headed south on Broadway.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.