Bay City Public Safety officers need help finding the driver in a hit-and-run.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 1600 block of Broadway in Bay City's south end for a hit-and-run.

The driver hit a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim, a 60-year-old Bay City man, was taken to Covenant for treatment.

The vehicle in the crash was described as a small, dark-colored SUV. It was last seen headed south on Broadway.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

