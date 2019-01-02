Police are asking for your help tracking down a hit-and-run vehicle that left a woman with broken bones and head trauma.
Flint Police were called to N. Saginaw and Damon Streets on Jan. 1 at around 1:16 a.m.
Officers said when they arrived they found a woman in the road, conscious, but with an obvious head injury.
Investigators said the woman was crossing the street to her parked vehicle when she was hit.
Witnesses told police the woman was hit by a red or maroon Chevrolet Impala or Malibu that was traveling southbound on N. Saginaw Street.
The vehicle drove off, and has not been located.
The victim was listed in critical condition at last check.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.
If you have any information, call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6811.
