State police have been searching the home of Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith in an investigation of how his office has spent money.
The search was confirmed Tuesday by MSP Lt. Darren Green.
Many county officials have raised questions about how he's spent thousands of dollars from forfeited assets tied to alleged crimes.
Records show the money has been used to support certain charities and to pay for credit card bills and other expenses.
Smith insists he has nothing to hide from police.
The search at his home follows one month after police searched his office in Mount Clemens.
