Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a fugitive believed to be in the Saginaw area.
Lee Simpson, 35, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Crime Stoppers of Saginaw County said Simpson was in prison in Iowa and was discharged.
He was allowed to transfer his parole to Michigan under the Interstate Compact.
After reporting in one time, he has not been seen since.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1 (800) 422-JAIL to leave an anonymous tip.
