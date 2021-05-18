Police are searching for a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Saginaw Township Police Department is looking for 33-year-old Aaron Christopher Pittman in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday, May 18.
Police were sent to an apartment at 170 Camelot for an unresponsive female. Officers found a 29-year-old female who was deceased when they arrived.
After further investigation, it was determined the cause of the death was a homicide. Police received information from a relative of a possible suspect and a vehicle he might be driving.
A Saginaw County Sherriff's deputy found the vehicle northbound on the Zilwaukee Bridge unoccupied. Law enforcement personnel are actively searching for the suspect and detectives are investigating.
Pittman was last seen wearing a blue head wrap, blue jeans and a red T-shirt. He is 6-feet tall, 215 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 911.
(1) comment
Did they check below the bridge? He may have opted to save taxpayers the court costs.
