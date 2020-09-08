The Croswell Police Department is looking for a Ford F-150 pickup that was involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash.
The pickup is a late 80s or early 90s dark green model, police said.
The driver of the pickup was traveling southbound on Hannah Street in Croswell about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
It struck a mailbox and a parked car, police said.
The truck should have damage to the passenger side.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Lt. Randy Willis at 810-679-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.