Flint Township police are searching for several suspects in a series of larcenies and fraudulent credit card use.
The crimes happened at the Speedway at 3155 Miller Road and the Speedway at 1499 S. Linden Road in Flint Township on Nov. 29 and 30, police said.
Police said the individuals in the pictures entered the stores and used stolen credit cards.
The male suspect is believed to have a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
The suspects have been driving a black Ford Fusion, police said.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Lopez at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.