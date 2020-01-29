Marlette Police are searching for two suspects after a Little Caesars was broken into earlier this month.
It happened at 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 9.
The first suspect is a medium to large build female who was wearing a black coat, black rubber gloves, grey shoes, black pants, and possibly has a tattoo on her back.
The second suspect is a male with a thin to medium build with glasses, a light grey coat, black ankle-high boots, black pants, and black rubber gloves.
Both suspects were wearing masks when they entered the restaurant by breaking a window open, police said.
Once inside, they took a small safe and loaded it into a white four-door vehicle waiting for them behind the store.
The suspect vehicle was captured on security cameras at several businesses.
It was northbound on Main Street and left the north city limits at about 2:20 a.m.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Marlette Police Department at (989) 635-2008 or Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 1 (800) 881-5911 ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.