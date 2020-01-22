Police are asking for help finding a cow that went missing Tuesday night.
Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, several black cows made an escape from the Croswell Stock yards, Croswell Police said.
Three cows were rounded up except for the fourth that is still on the loose.
According to officers, the cow was last seen heading into a wooded area before people lost sight of it.
If you see a cow around Sanilac County call central dispatch at (810) 648-2000 ext 2.
