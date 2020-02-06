Police are searching for a man considered dangerous after a police standoff in Coleman.
Mattuew Robert Kessinger, 37, is wanted by Michigan State Police and the Midland County Sheriff.
If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 or the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4706.
The Coleman Police Department said Kessinger is the man that started a standoff last week.
It happened on Friday, Jan. 31 at a home on Saginaw Street, near 8th Street.
According to Coleman Police said the home was not Kessinger's primary residence.
Police believe he left the home before they set up a perimeter.
