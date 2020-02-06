Mattuew Robert Kessinger
(Source: Michigan State Police)

Police are searching for a man considered dangerous after a police standoff in Coleman.

Mattuew Robert Kessinger, 37, is wanted by Michigan State Police and the Midland County Sheriff.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 or the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4706.

The Coleman Police Department said Kessinger is the man that started a standoff last week. 

It happened on Friday, Jan. 31 at a home on Saginaw Street, near 8th Street.

According to Coleman Police said the home was not Kessinger's primary residence.

READ MORE: Hours-long standoff ends in Coleman

Police believe he left the home before they set up a perimeter.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.