The Flint Police Department is searching for a man reported missing.
Jessie Dalton Brosier, 31, was last seen leaving McLaren Hospital on Sept. 25.
He is 6’7”, 400 pounds, and has blue eyes.
Brosier is known to frequent the Salvation Army Rehab Center and the Red Roof Inn on Miller Road, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Burton at 810-237-6824.
