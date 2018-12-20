Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who struck a child with his pickup truck.
Police said it happened on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at M-81 and M-24 in Caro.
Police said the driver of the pick-up truck spoke with the child’s parents, but he refused to give his name or any information.
The driver made a purchase inside the gas station, went back to his pick-up truck, and left the scene, police said.
The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital for an injury to his foot and was released the same day.
Anyone that can recognize the truck or man is asked to call the Michigan State Police Caro Post or Tpr. Jason Baxter at (989) 673-2156.
