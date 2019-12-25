Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old in Montcalm County.
Beau Belson was last seen about 2:30 p.m. on Christmas day. He was playing with other family members outside a residence in Six Lakes, police said.
Family then noticed Beau was missing. They attempted to locate Beau in the area but could not find him, police said.
He is 3' and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur footie pajamas, and black boots.
Beau has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He has autism but is able to communicate, according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch.
Police are searching the Six Lakes area for him. They said they do not need any more volunteers at this time to aid in the search.
If you find Beau, contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or call 911.
(1) comment
There is a lot of thin ice on these ponds and lakes. Maybe get some helicopters up with some forward-looking infrared
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.