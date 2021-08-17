Police need your help finding a missing and endangered 4-year-old girl.
Madison Van Yale was last seen in the area of Werner Road in Engadine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday afternoon, Aug. 16. Madison is autistic non-verbal and will not respond to her name, police say.
She is described as 3 feet 6 inches, 42 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a pink shirt with a blue dress and no shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Mackinaw-Chippewa County Central Dispatch at 906-495-3312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.