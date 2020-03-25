Michigan State Police have issued a missing and endangered advisory for an 80-year-old woman.
Betty Lou Williams is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 110 pounds with gray, dark brown hair, and blue eyes.
She was last seen in the area of Cuthbertson Street in Flint and was wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket with red trim.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6800.
