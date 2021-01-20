Michigan State Police has issued a missing and endangered advisory for a man and woman from Mid-Michigan.
Douglas Dougherty, 35, and Amanda Pomeroy were reported missing from Bay City on Jan. 16.
They were last seen in the Standish Sterling-area on Jan. 12 and have not been seen or heard from since.
Residents should be on the lookout for a pewter-colored 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with a possible Michigan license plate that reads EJB0041.
They cannot be reached by phone, social media, or otherwise, Michigan State Police said.
MSP said they may be traveling with their 7-month-old infant, Jacob Dougherty.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-892-8571.
