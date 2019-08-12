Vincentia Valentina Soto-Rangel
(Source: Michigan State Police - First District)

Michigan State Police are asking for your help in their search for an 11-year-old girl.

Vincentia Valentina Soto-Rangel is considered missing and endangered.

She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 11, near W. Barnes Avenue in Lansing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

