Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help while they search for a missing and endangered teen.
Emily Marie Long is 14-years-old, 5 feet 1 inch, weighs 140 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a wool hooded pullover sweatshirt.
She was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. in the area of I-94 and M-52 near Chelsea.
Police said Emily hasn’t had any contact with her family.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051.
