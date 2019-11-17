Police in West Michigan are searching for a missing and endangered man.
Jacob Thomas Toth, 22, was last seen at 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Kentwood at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 with no coat, money, or phone.
He’s described as 6 feet, 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and beige pants.
Police said he is missing his left hand.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580.
