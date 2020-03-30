Michigan State Police are searching for a father and his son who are considered missing and endangered.
Justin Oaks, 29, and his 6-year-old son Jaxson, left their home about 9:48 a.m. on Sunday, March 29 and launched their boat from the Downriver Marina, located at 11234 US Turnpike Road in Berlin.
Police said the last contact with Justin was at 12:35 p.m. by cell phone.
Justin is 6 feet 1 inch, weighs 226 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and a full beard. He was wearing a tan vest and blue jeans.
Jaxon is 4 feet 5 inches, has brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, tan hat, and blue sweatpants.
He has a missing front tooth and black glasses.
The father and son were in a camouflage 14-foot Grumman Aluminum flat bottom boat, according to Michigan State Police.
Several agencies conducted an extensive search of the area, Michigan State Polic said.
The search was discontinued at midnight, but the MSP Dive Team will resume efforts on March 30.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.
