The Thomas Township Public Safety Department is trying to find a missing Hemlock man.
Anthony Light, 56, was last seen about 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at his home.
He is 6-feet tall, weighs 250 pounds, has hazel eyes, and brown hair.
Police said his dark blue Toyota Tacoma, ATV, and trailer are also missing.
His license number is Michigan BYZ866.
Police said they have reason to believe Light is in a heavily wooded area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Thomas Township Police at 989-781-1300 or the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-790-5456.
