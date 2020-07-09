Police are searching for 46-year-old Alanda Gaines.
Kalamazoo Public Safety says her family has not had contact with her since June 1.
Gaines was last known to be staying at the Motel 6 in the 3700 Block of Vanrick Drive in Kalamazoo.
Gaines is described as a black female that is 5’4” and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo in the middle of her lower back of praying hands and a tattoo on her neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.