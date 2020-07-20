Image: James Gerald Canedo Jr.
Source: Kalamazoo Public Safety

Kalamazoo Public Safety is searching for James Gerald Canedo Jr. who was last seen on Thursday, July 17.

Canedo is a 30- year-old Hispanic male. He is five feet six inches and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Canedo drives a late 90’s Buick or Oldsmobile which is green.

Officials believe he left the vehicle in an unknown destination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.