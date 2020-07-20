Kalamazoo Public Safety is searching for James Gerald Canedo Jr. who was last seen on Thursday, July 17.
Canedo is a 30- year-old Hispanic male. He is five feet six inches and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Canedo drives a late 90’s Buick or Oldsmobile which is green.
Officials believe he left the vehicle in an unknown destination.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
