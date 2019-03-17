The Caro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing man.
James Domanski, 51, was last seen in Caro on March 7.
He is 6 feet, 200 pounds, and has gray hair with hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tuscola County Central Dispatch at (989) 673-8738 and ask for an on-duty Caro Officer.
