Michigan State Police are trying to find a missing 31-year-old woman from the Alpena area.
Abby Hill is considered missing and possibly endangered. She is also wanted on felony warrants for unlawful imprisonment and felon in possession of a firearm, according to MSP.
These charges are related to a current investigation being handled by the MSP Alpena Post.
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call 989-354-4101 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.