Police in West Michigan are searching for a woman considered missing and endangered.
On Friday, Oct. 4 at 12:07 a.m., officers from the Grandville Police Department were sent to the 4700 block of Brookside Dr. for a missing person report.
Police said Laurie Ann Reyes, 47, was possibly injured.
Investigators are working to learn more and plan to release more information.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Tip Line at (616) 538-6110, option 2.
